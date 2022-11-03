KMC Update - USAF Parental Leave

The U.S. Air Force is planning to change their parental leave policy with the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act allowing any qualifying service member to receive 12 weeks of leave after newly giving birth, adopting or fostering. Additionally, Kelsy Simpson, New Parent Support Program Registered Nurse, discusses classes open to new parents in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)