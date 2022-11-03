Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - USAF Parental Leave

    KMC Update - USAF Parental Leave

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Air Force is planning to change their parental leave policy with the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act allowing any qualifying service member to receive 12 weeks of leave after newly giving birth, adopting or fostering. Additionally, Kelsy Simpson, New Parent Support Program Registered Nurse, discusses classes open to new parents in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70403
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109203951.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - USAF Parental Leave, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KMC
    National Defense Authorization Act
    New Parent Support
    Parental Leave

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT