    KMC Update - Ukraine Crisis

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    In a historic first, and in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, elements of the NATO response force, also known as the NRF, are being employed. U.S. Pentagon Press Secretary John K. Kirby discusses how several allies have sent or are approving military aid equipment while neighboring NATO countries are opening their boarders to refugees or offering humanitarian aid. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - Ukraine Crisis, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Radio
    Audio
    Ukraine Crisis
    John K. Kirby

