KMC Update - Ukraine Crisis

In a historic first, and in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, elements of the NATO response force, also known as the NRF, are being employed. U.S. Pentagon Press Secretary John K. Kirby discusses how several allies have sent or are approving military aid equipment while neighboring NATO countries are opening their boarders to refugees or offering humanitarian aid. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
