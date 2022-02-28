KMC Update - CSAF Action Orders

December 2020, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., issued modifications to the action orders driving “accelerate change or lose”, the conceptual, philosophical “why” for what the Air Force of the future must become. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70401
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109203948.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
