Gen. Jeff Harrigian discusses U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s 80th Anniversary. The major command originated as the 8th Air Force during its bombardment missions in World War II in 1942. Three years later, the command was officially given the name, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, August 1945. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70400
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109203947.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT