KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary

Gen. Jeff Harrigian discusses U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s 80th Anniversary. The major command originated as the 8th Air Force during its bombardment missions in World War II in 1942. Three years later, the command was officially given the name, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, August 1945. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)