Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary

    KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gen. Jeff Harrigian discusses U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s 80th Anniversary. The major command originated as the 8th Air Force during its bombardment missions in World War II in 1942. Three years later, the command was officially given the name, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, August 1945. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70400
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109203947.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    USAFE
    Audio
    USAFE 80th
    USAFE Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT