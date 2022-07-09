Dr. Tulsi Patel, a National Research Council Fellow at AFRL, joins the podcast to discuss nanoelectronics, quantum, neuromorphic computing, how art can influence science and the Air Force Women in Science and Engineering's literary group - LitWISE.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 16:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70395
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109202708.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:32
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lab Life - Episode 67: Novel Ideas in Materials Science, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
