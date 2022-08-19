Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Chief Kelly, Chief for a Day

    KMC Update - Chief Kelly, Chief for a Day

    GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    CMSgt Charmaine Kelly discusses the Command Chief for a Day program. AFN also talked with the USAG Antiterrorism Office about the emerging threat of drones. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    This work, KMC Update - Chief Kelly, Chief for a Day, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

