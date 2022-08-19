CMSgt Charmaine Kelly discusses the Command Chief for a Day program. AFN also talked with the USAG Antiterrorism Office about the emerging threat of drones. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 09:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70391
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109202108.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Chief Kelly, Chief for a Day, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
