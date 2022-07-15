KMC Update - ASAP Suicide Prevention and Army Resiliency Directorate

Mr. Lathan Newkirk, Installation Suicide Prevention Program Manager for U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz, addressed the signs of suicidal ideations and encourages members who are in the middle of a PCS to continue to seek out new experiences with friends and family. And additional resource for military members is the Army Resilience Directorate; they provide policies, resources and capabilities to increase resilience within the force. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
