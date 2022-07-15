Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - ASAP Suicide Prevention and Army Resiliency Directorate

    KMC Update - ASAP Suicide Prevention and Army Resiliency Directorate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.15.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Mr. Lathan Newkirk, Installation Suicide Prevention Program Manager for U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz, addressed the signs of suicidal ideations and encourages members who are in the middle of a PCS to continue to seek out new experiences with friends and family. And additional resource for military members is the Army Resilience Directorate; they provide policies, resources and capabilities to increase resilience within the force. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70388
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109202028.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscast
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - ASAP Suicide Prevention and Army Resiliency Directorate, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    ASAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT