CUBIST S5E10: Bright light therapy for veterans with TBI

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, "Feasibility and preliminary efficacy for morning bright light therapy to improve sleep and plasma biomarkers in US veterans with TBI," by Jonathan Elliot and colleagues and published in the journal PLOS One in April of 2021.
Article Citation:
Elliott, J. E., McBride, A. A., Balba, N. M., Thomas, S. V., Pattinson, C. L., Morasco, B. J., Wilkerson, A., Gill, J. M., & Lim, M. M. (2022). Feasibility and preliminary efficacy for morning bright light therapy to improve sleep and plasma biomarkers in US Veterans with TBI. A prospective, open-label, single-arm trial. PloS one, 17(4), e0262955. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0262955
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35421086/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
