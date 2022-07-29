:15 commercial spot for the “Price is Almost Right” radio gameshow with the Kaiserslautern Military Community’s local DeCA commissary facilities and industry partners. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 09:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70385
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109201965.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Price is Almost Right" Radio Gameshow Spot, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT