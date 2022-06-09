Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep. 25 The Education Services Branch Chief

    W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep. 25 The Education Services Branch Chief

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A special edition recorded on the road with the Education Services Branch Chief at National Guard Bureau.

    Navigating education benefits is a complex process. A simple fly by won’t do. WVNG Ed Talks… a monthly focused conversation on educational benefits for Soldiers and Airmen in the National Guard. This podcast takes a light hearted conversational approach… talking GI Bill, loans, the freshman 15, coping with Covid shutdowns and more! We speak with experts, practitioners and students to breakdown the latest perspectives and policies.

    ED talks is produced by the West Virginia National Guard Education Services Office and is hosted by Dr. Sherri Shafer. Opinions expressed are those of the guests alone and do not represent the West Virginia National Guard.

