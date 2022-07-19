Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep13 - ORNG Resiliency, Risk Reduction, and Suicide Prevention Program

In this episode, Chaplain Scott talks with Mr. Steven DeLuna and Ms. Vicki Farnsworth, of the Oregon National Guard’s Resiliency, Risk Reduction, and Suicide Prevention program, part of the Service Member and Family Support (SMFS) directorate at the Joint Force Headquarters in Salem, Oregon. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Chaplain, Steven, and Vicki discuss resiliency, why it’s important to talk about suicide prevention, some of the training available to Service Members, and what’s happening for Suicide Prevention Month.



SHOW NOTES:



Oregon National Guard Service Member and Family Support (SMFS)—provides information and resources for our Service Members, their Families, and the communities in which they live: https://oregon.gov/omd/ONG/smfs, or 971-355-2389



988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States. Call or text 988 or live chat at https://988lifeline.org



Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil



giveanhour—free and confidential mental health support for military, Veterans, and Families: https://giveanhour.org/military/



Vet Centers—community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services to eligible Veterans, active duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their Families: www.vetcenter.va.gov



(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)