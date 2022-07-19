Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep13 - ORNG Resiliency, Risk Reduction, and Suicide Prevention Program

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain Scott talks with Mr. Steven DeLuna and Ms. Vicki Farnsworth, of the Oregon National Guard’s Resiliency, Risk Reduction, and Suicide Prevention program, part of the Service Member and Family Support (SMFS) directorate at the Joint Force Headquarters in Salem, Oregon. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Chaplain, Steven, and Vicki discuss resiliency, why it’s important to talk about suicide prevention, some of the training available to Service Members, and what’s happening for Suicide Prevention Month.

    SHOW NOTES:

    Oregon National Guard Service Member and Family Support (SMFS)—provides information and resources for our Service Members, their Families, and the communities in which they live: https://oregon.gov/omd/ONG/smfs, or 971-355-2389

    988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States. Call or text 988 or live chat at https://988lifeline.org

    Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil

    giveanhour—free and confidential mental health support for military, Veterans, and Families: https://giveanhour.org/military/

    Vet Centers—community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services to eligible Veterans, active duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their Families: www.vetcenter.va.gov

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 01:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70375
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109200303.mp3
    Length: 00:52:24
    Composer wayne clyne
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Suicide Prevention
    Resiliency
    Suicide Awareness
    ORNG Service Member and Family Support

