AFN Aviano Radio News (Bella Befana Bazaar)

Aviano Air Base hosts the annual Bella Befana Bazaar for it’s 55th year this September. Named after an Italian folklore character who delivers gifts and presents to children, this event brings joy and fellowship to the entire Aviano community of all ages. This three-day celebration will include retailers, various food and drink vendors, booths showcasing traditional Italian heritage, and more!