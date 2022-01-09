Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News (Bella Befana Bazaar)

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.01.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Air Base hosts the annual Bella Befana Bazaar for it’s 55th year this September. Named after an Italian folklore character who delivers gifts and presents to children, this event brings joy and fellowship to the entire Aviano community of all ages. This three-day celebration will include retailers, various food and drink vendors, booths showcasing traditional Italian heritage, and more!

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 07:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News (Bella Befana Bazaar), by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AvianoAirBase #Aviano #USAFE #BellaBefanaBazaar #BBB

