This episode looks at a bit of the history behind Labor Day and includes a safety message from the USAG Fort Riley command sergeant major.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70356
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109194834.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 119 Labor Day, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT