    USO Spot

    USO Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.22.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Thirty second commercial spot for the USO that airs on AFN Kaiserslautern.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70350
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109194156.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Spot, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    AFN
    USO
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC

