Thirty second commercial spot for RTT Travel that airs on AFN Kaiserslautern.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70349
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109194155.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RTT Spot, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT