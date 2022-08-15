Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update Family Child Care

    KMC Update Family Child Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KASIERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.15.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley and Josina Rodriguez speak about opportunities to become a family child care provider. Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70347
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109194098.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KASIERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update Family Child Care, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    KMC
    FCC
    86 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT