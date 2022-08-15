86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley and Josina Rodriguez speak about opportunities to become a family child care provider. Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70347
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109194098.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KASIERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, KMC Update Family Child Care, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
