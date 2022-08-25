Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives a short message about women's equality Aug. 25, 2022, at the end of the installation observance of Women's Equality Day at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shared her personal story of perseverance and more during the 2022 Fort McCoy observance. DiDomenico became the Fort McCoy Garrison senior enlisted leader in 2021. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70337
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109193142.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Artist
|Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides remarks during installation's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT