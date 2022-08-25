Author, domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen speaks during Fort McCoy's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance, Part II

Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shares her personal story of perseverance and more during the 2022 Fort McCoy Women's Equality Day observance held Aug. 25, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event featured many displays about women's equality, and the featured guest speaker was Carolyn Colleen. Colleen’s FIERCE 5 blueprint for domestic-violence recovery and future success is well known. In Colleen’s book, “F.I.E.R.C.E., Transform Your Life In The Face of Adversity 5 Minutes At A Time!,” it describes what the FIERCE acronym means.

• Focused breath: take a deep breath, face fear, and focus.

• Identify one goal; name three things required to achieve that goal.

• Examine barriers to the goal.

• Reflect and visualize your truths; co-create your own reality.

• Courage: recognize that you have the courage.

• Engage — take action.

Colleen was thanked by Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, garrison command sergeant major, for sharing her message on such an important day. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)