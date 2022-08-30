The Contracting Experience - Episode 39: The Ghost Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70334" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode we sit down with Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Program Manager, Maj. Paul Weisgarber, and Procurement Contracting Officer, Noel Burke, to talk about their experience working on the Special Operations Command Ghost Program. Weisgarber and Burke give insights into what the Ghost program is and the culture they experienced there. They also share their advice to anyone thinking of applying for the program and what they learned that has shaped their perspective for future assignments in the Air Force.



Acronyms:

SOCOM - Special Operations Command

SOF - Special Operations Forces

KPP - Key Performance Parameters

KSA - Key System Attributes

HCA - Head of the Contracting Activity

FAR - Federal Acquisition Regulation



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via

thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.