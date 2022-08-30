Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 39: The Ghost Program

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 39: The Ghost Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode we sit down with Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Program Manager, Maj. Paul Weisgarber, and Procurement Contracting Officer, Noel Burke, to talk about their experience working on the Special Operations Command Ghost Program. Weisgarber and Burke give insights into what the Ghost program is and the culture they experienced there. They also share their advice to anyone thinking of applying for the program and what they learned that has shaped their perspective for future assignments in the Air Force.

    Acronyms:
    SOCOM - Special Operations Command
    SOF - Special Operations Forces
    KPP - Key Performance Parameters
    KSA - Key System Attributes
    HCA - Head of the Contracting Activity
    FAR - Federal Acquisition Regulation

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
    thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70334
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109193096.mp3
    Length: 00:33:31
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 39: The Ghost Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    AFMC/PK
    The Contracting Experience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT