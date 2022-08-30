The Contracting Experience - Episode 39: The Ghost Program

In this episode we sit down with Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Program Manager, Maj. Paul Weisgarber, and Procurement Contracting Officer, Noel Burke, to talk about their experience working on the Special Operations Command Ghost Program. Weisgarber and Burke give insights into what the Ghost program is and the culture they experienced there. They also share their advice to anyone thinking of applying for the program and what they learned that has shaped their perspective for future assignments in the Air Force.
Acronyms:
SOCOM - Special Operations Command
SOF - Special Operations Forces
KPP - Key Performance Parameters
KSA - Key System Attributes
HCA - Head of the Contracting Activity
FAR - Federal Acquisition Regulation
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
