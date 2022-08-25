Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Author, domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen speaks during Fort McCoy's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance, Part I

    Author, domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen speaks during Fort McCoy's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shares her personal story of perseverance and more during the 2022 Fort McCoy Women's Equality Day observance held Aug. 25, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event featured many displays about women's equality, and the featured guest speaker was Carolyn Colleen. Colleen’s FIERCE 5 blueprint for domestic-violence recovery and future success is well known. In Colleen’s book, “F.I.E.R.C.E., Transform Your Life In The Face of Adversity 5 Minutes At A Time!,” it describes what the FIERCE acronym means.
    • Focused breath: take a deep breath, face fear, and focus.
    • Identify one goal; name three things required to achieve that goal.
    • Examine barriers to the goal.
    • Reflect and visualize your truths; co-create your own reality.
    • Courage: recognize that you have the courage.
    • Engage — take action.
    Colleen was thanked by Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, garrison command sergeant major, for sharing her message on such an important day. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70332
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109193057.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Artist Carolyn Colleen
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Author, domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen speaks during Fort McCoy's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Women's Equality Day observance
    Carolyn Colleen
    Fort McCoy EO

