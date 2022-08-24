Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 31 - Love and Leadership

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    The NCO Journal team holds a discussion on the interconnection between Army Leadership and "love," based on the recent article from Sgt. Maj. Anson C. Jordan, an assistant professor at the Sergeants Major Residence Course at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Length: 00:27:24
    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    Journal
    Love
    Army

