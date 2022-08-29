AFN Rota's Daily News Cast
The Navy’s new Maternity Pilot Program (MPP)
Local:
If you are looking for something to do this upcoming month, check out the monthly Vamos magazine. There always events happening on the base and plenty to choose from. Just type Vamos Rota onto your browser or check out the Rota MWR Facebook page.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 04:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70292
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109190124.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Rota News 29 Aug. 2022, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT