    ARMY SURT School Radio Personality Feature

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Army Capt. Jerrod Young overcomes adversities on his way to complete Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) schooling.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 18:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70288
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109189101.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMY SURT School Radio Personality Feature, by PO2 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #HAWAII
    #ARMY
    #ARMYSTRONG
    #SURT
    #LIGHTNINGACADEMY

