    Chevrons - Ep 015 - Memento Mori

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland, Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Master Sgt. Keith Robbins, the plans and programs non-commissioned officer in charge at the 102nd Communications Flight, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker, the 102nd Intelligence Wing public affairs NCOIC, talk about stoicism and some takeaways for alternative points of views and good practices for personal and professional development.

    Listen to this episode and more by searching for ‘Chevrons’ on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70284
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109187840.mp3
    Length: 00:35:22
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 015 - Memento Mori, by Timothy Sandland, A1C Francesca Skridulis and TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    102iw
    chevrons
    enlisted professional development
    stoicism

