Master Sgt. Keith Robbins, the plans and programs non-commissioned officer in charge at the 102nd Communications Flight, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker, the 102nd Intelligence Wing public affairs NCOIC, talk about stoicism and some takeaways for alternative points of views and good practices for personal and professional development.
Listen to this episode and more by searching for ‘Chevrons’ on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70284
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109187840.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:22
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chevrons - Ep 015 - Memento Mori, by Timothy Sandland, A1C Francesca Skridulis and TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT