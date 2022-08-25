The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 11: Are You Experienced with ELM?

A great way to get more engagement from your students is by setting up lessons and courses to encourage a student-centric mindset. One of the great ways to do this is by developing an educational experience that enforces the learning process at all levels. One way to achieve this experience is by utilizing the Experiential Learning Model. In this episode, The Instructor’s Kit Bag presents an overview of what the Experiential Learning Model is and how the Army and other educational institutions have adapted it to make effective and rigorous learning within the classroom.