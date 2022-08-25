Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 11: Are You Experienced with ELM?

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    A great way to get more engagement from your students is by setting up lessons and courses to encourage a student-centric mindset. One of the great ways to do this is by developing an educational experience that enforces the learning process at all levels. One way to achieve this experience is by utilizing the Experiential Learning Model. In this episode, The Instructor’s Kit Bag presents an overview of what the Experiential Learning Model is and how the Army and other educational institutions have adapted it to make effective and rigorous learning within the classroom.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:32
