Marine Minute: 2022 DOD Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70276" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I'M CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. THE WARRIOR GAMES ARE BACK. FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS THE GAMES HAVE BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19. BUT THIS YEAR SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS BROUGHT THEIR A-GAME TO ORLANDO, FLORIDA. THE 2022 DOD WARRIOR GAMES WAS HOSTED BY THE U.S. ARMY FROM AUGUST 19TH TO THE 28TH. THE WARRIOR GAMES WERE FIRST HELD IN 2010, WITH THE GOAL TO CELEBRATE THE RESILIENCY AND DEDICATION OF THE WOUNDED, ILL, AND INJURED SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS. THIS YEAR, HUNDREDS OF ELITE ATHLETES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY, AND INTERNATIONAL ATHLETES FROM ALLIED NATIONS, TOOK PART IN THE GAMES. THEIR PARTICIPATION REPRESENTEDTHE PINNACLE OF AN ATHLETE’S INVOLVEMENT IN ADAPTIVE SPORTS PROGRAMS, AND DEMONSTRATES THE OUTSTANDING POTENTIAL OF WOUNDED WARRIORS THROUGH COMPETITIVE SPORTS. THE LIST OF ADAPTIVE SPORTING EVENTS INCLUDED WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL, CYCLING, INDOOR ROWING, WHEELCHAIR RUGBY, AND MORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE GAMES, AND TO LEARN HOW TO SUPPORT THE MARINE CORPS TEAM, GO TO DODWARRIORGAMES.COM. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.