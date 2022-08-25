This week Fort Riley the Podcast covers the volunteer program on Fort Riley. Learn how to volunteer and how those hours can benefit your career as a Soldier or a civilian.
This work, Fort RIley Podcast - Episode 118 Volunteering on Fort Riley, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
