This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain - This newscast covers $39 Million in Drugs, NAVADMIN 116/22 and Legalman. Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Charles Propert reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 01:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70266
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109184727.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 25APR22, by SN Charles Propert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT