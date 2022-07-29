Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 15

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Turning The Tables and Asking The Expert. : Dr Corso answers questions from the field and podcast producer Timothy Brien about the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Program. Topics discussed are Dr Corso’s background and passion for helping CBP employees at all levels change the culture and ask those uncomfortable questions.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 19:36
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 15, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention

