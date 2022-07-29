CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 15

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70205" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Turning The Tables and Asking The Expert. : Dr Corso answers questions from the field and podcast producer Timothy Brien about the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Program. Topics discussed are Dr Corso’s background and passion for helping CBP employees at all levels change the culture and ask those uncomfortable questions.