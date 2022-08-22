Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: Aug 22, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: Aug 22, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Samuel Paparo met with senior leaders and counterparts in the Royal Thai navy during his first ever visit to the Kingdom of Thailand, U.S. Embassy Suva Charge D'affaires Tony Greubel delivers aid as part of the United States Agency for International Development $500,000 assistance to support Kiribati in response to the extreme drought, and military forces from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S Missile Defense Agency, and U.S Navy successfully conducted Exercise Pacific Dragon 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 23:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70202
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109182352.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Aug 22, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    USAID
    USPACFLT
    IndoasiaPacific
    IndoPacom
    PacificDragon22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT