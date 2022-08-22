Pacific Pulse: Aug 22, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Samuel Paparo met with senior leaders and counterparts in the Royal Thai navy during his first ever visit to the Kingdom of Thailand, U.S. Embassy Suva Charge D'affaires Tony Greubel delivers aid as part of the United States Agency for International Development $500,000 assistance to support Kiribati in response to the extreme drought, and military forces from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S Missile Defense Agency, and U.S Navy successfully conducted Exercise Pacific Dragon 2022.
