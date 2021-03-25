Breathing Practice with Dr. Allison Winters Fisher

Dr. Allison Winters Fisher joins us in this episode, not only to talk about the work she and her colleagues do at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's National Intrepid Center of Excellence, but also to lead a breathing exercise.