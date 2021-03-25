Dr. Allison Winters Fisher joins us in this episode, not only to talk about the work she and her colleagues do at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's National Intrepid Center of Excellence, but also to lead a breathing exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 14:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70190
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109181575.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:42
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Breathing Practice with Dr. Allison Winters Fisher, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT