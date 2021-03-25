Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breathing Practice with Dr. Allison Winters Fisher

    Breathing Practice with Dr. Allison Winters Fisher

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Dr. Allison Winters Fisher joins us in this episode, not only to talk about the work she and her colleagues do at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's National Intrepid Center of Excellence, but also to lead a breathing exercise.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70190
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109181575.mp3
    Length: 00:36:42
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breathing Practice with Dr. Allison Winters Fisher, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    breathe
    wrair
    dr. allison winters fisher

