WRAIR Minds - Flow and a Discussion with Prince Daniels

In this episode, an exercise to help you find that balance between activation and attention that helps support the state of mind sports psychologists call "flow." We also have a discussion between Maj. Allison Brager, PhD, and Prince Daniels. Daniels was a record-breaking running back at Georgia Tech and played for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. He is the author of "Mindfulness for the Ultimate Athlete: Mastering the Balance Between Power and Peace."