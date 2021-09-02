In this episode, an exercise to help you find that balance between activation and attention that helps support the state of mind sports psychologists call "flow." We also have a discussion between Maj. Allison Brager, PhD, and Prince Daniels. Daniels was a record-breaking running back at Georgia Tech and played for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. He is the author of "Mindfulness for the Ultimate Athlete: Mastering the Balance Between Power and Peace."
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 14:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70189
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109181554.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:50
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WRAIR Minds - Flow and a Discussion with Prince Daniels, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT