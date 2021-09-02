Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR Minds - Flow and a Discussion with Prince Daniels

    WRAIR Minds - Flow and a Discussion with Prince Daniels

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In this episode, an exercise to help you find that balance between activation and attention that helps support the state of mind sports psychologists call "flow." We also have a discussion between Maj. Allison Brager, PhD, and Prince Daniels. Daniels was a record-breaking running back at Georgia Tech and played for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. He is the author of "Mindfulness for the Ultimate Athlete: Mastering the Balance Between Power and Peace."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70189
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109181554.mp3
    Length: 00:28:50
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Minds - Flow and a Discussion with Prince Daniels, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    WRAIR
    sports performance
    prince daniels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT