WRAIR Minds - Concentration, Sensory Clarity, Equanimity and Shinzen Young

In this episode, a discussion with mindfulness teacher and researcher Shinzen Young, followed by WRAIR Minds host, Capt. Tom Nassif, guiding listeners through an exercise designed to help them hone and develop the skills they need to focus on tasks, even during times of stress, while maintaining balance under stress.
|01.05.2021
|08.23.2022 14:44
|Newscasts
|70187
|2208/DOD_109181546.mp3
|00:39:07
|2021
|US
