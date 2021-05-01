Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Minds - Concentration, Sensory Clarity, Equanimity and Shinzen Young

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In this episode, a discussion with mindfulness teacher and researcher Shinzen Young, followed by WRAIR Minds host, Capt. Tom Nassif, guiding listeners through an exercise designed to help them hone and develop the skills they need to focus on tasks, even during times of stress, while maintaining balance under stress.

    TAGS

    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    WRAIR
    Shinzen Young

