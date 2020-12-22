Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Minds - Presence

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Presence exercises are a way to enable us to connect to others, even when we are physically separated from those people. For this strange holiday season, during which so many families will not be able to gather, WRAIR Minds offers a presence exercise to help you cultivate that feeling of connection. Music in this episode: "Lightning on a Blue Sky," by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org). Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 15:53
    presence
    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    WRAIR

