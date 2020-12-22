WRAIR Minds - Presence

Presence exercises are a way to enable us to connect to others, even when we are physically separated from those people. For this strange holiday season, during which so many families will not be able to gather, WRAIR Minds offers a presence exercise to help you cultivate that feeling of connection. Music in this episode: "Lightning on a Blue Sky," by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org). Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 15:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70186
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109181541.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:44
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
