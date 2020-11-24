WRAIR Minds - Progressive Muscle Relaxation and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt Conclusion

Join WRAIR Minds host Capt. Tom Nassif who will guide listeners through a progressive muscle relaxation exercise, which research suggests can enhance circulation, improve sleep, decrease headaches and improve the way you handle stress, among other things. WRAIR Minds also finishes the discussion between former WRAIR Commander, Col. Deydre Teyhen, and Director of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt. In this portion of the interview, Piatt talks about the way mindfulness helps deal with the mental stress of combat, the need to preserve one's values in combat and how soldiers need to learn to do "pushups for your brain."



All statements in this podcast reflect the views presented are those of the host, producers or interviewees and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its components.