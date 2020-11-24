Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR Minds - Progressive Muscle Relaxation and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt Conclusion

    WRAIR Minds - Progressive Muscle Relaxation and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt Conclusion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Join WRAIR Minds host Capt. Tom Nassif who will guide listeners through a progressive muscle relaxation exercise, which research suggests can enhance circulation, improve sleep, decrease headaches and improve the way you handle stress, among other things. WRAIR Minds also finishes the discussion between former WRAIR Commander, Col. Deydre Teyhen, and Director of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt. In this portion of the interview, Piatt talks about the way mindfulness helps deal with the mental stress of combat, the need to preserve one's values in combat and how soldiers need to learn to do "pushups for your brain."

    All statements in this podcast reflect the views presented are those of the host, producers or interviewees and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its components.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70184
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109181528.mp3
    Length: 00:26:00
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Minds - Progressive Muscle Relaxation and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt Conclusion, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relaxation
    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    WRAIR
    LTG Walter Piatt
    BG Deydre Teyhen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT