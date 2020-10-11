WRAIR Minds - Compassion and Interview with Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70183" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research's new podcast, former WRAIR commander, Col. Deydre Teyhen, speaks with Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt about his advocacy for mindfulness in the military, how mindfulness can help soldiers make better choices and the need to make time for mindfulness in the midst of chaos. Also, WRAIR Minds host Capt. Tom Nassif will guide listeners through a compassion exercise, which can help expand one's ability to show and share compassion which, as Lt. Gen Piatt has said, can be "more powerful than bullets."



All statements in this podcast reflect the views presented are those of the host, producers or interviewees and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its components.