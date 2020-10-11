Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR Minds - Compassion and Interview with Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt

    WRAIR Minds - Compassion and Interview with Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In this episode of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research's new podcast, former WRAIR commander, Col. Deydre Teyhen, speaks with Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt about his advocacy for mindfulness in the military, how mindfulness can help soldiers make better choices and the need to make time for mindfulness in the midst of chaos. Also, WRAIR Minds host Capt. Tom Nassif will guide listeners through a compassion exercise, which can help expand one's ability to show and share compassion which, as Lt. Gen Piatt has said, can be "more powerful than bullets."

    All statements in this podcast reflect the views presented are those of the host, producers or interviewees and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its components.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70183
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109181513.mp3
    Length: 00:31:32
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Minds - Compassion and Interview with Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    compassion
    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    WRAIR
    LTG Walter Piatt
    BG Deydre Teyhen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT