WRAIR Minds - Compassion and Interview with Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt

In this episode of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research's new podcast, former WRAIR commander, Col. Deydre Teyhen, speaks with Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt about his advocacy for mindfulness in the military, how mindfulness can help soldiers make better choices and the need to make time for mindfulness in the midst of chaos. Also, WRAIR Minds host Capt. Tom Nassif will guide listeners through a compassion exercise, which can help expand one's ability to show and share compassion which, as Lt. Gen Piatt has said, can be "more powerful than bullets."
All statements in this podcast reflect the views presented are those of the host, producers or interviewees and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its components.
