WRAIR Minds - Inner Resource and Introduction

Welcome to WRAIR Minds, a new podcast by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. This podcast will provide mindfulness exercises soldiers (or anyone) can use to help optimize performance, regulate emotional response and improve decision-making skills, among other benefits. We will also speak with mindfulness researchers, teachers and students about the science and practice of mindfulness. In this episode, WRAIR Minds' host Capt. Tom Nassif will guide listeners through an "inner resource" exercise, which aids in decision-making and emotional control during stressful times.