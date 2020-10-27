Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR Minds - Inner Resource and Introduction

    WRAIR Minds - Inner Resource and Introduction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Welcome to WRAIR Minds, a new podcast by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. This podcast will provide mindfulness exercises soldiers (or anyone) can use to help optimize performance, regulate emotional response and improve decision-making skills, among other benefits. We will also speak with mindfulness researchers, teachers and students about the science and practice of mindfulness. In this episode, WRAIR Minds' host Capt. Tom Nassif will guide listeners through an "inner resource" exercise, which aids in decision-making and emotional control during stressful times.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70181
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109181458.mp3
    Length: 00:14:27
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Minds - Inner Resource and Introduction, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    wrair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT