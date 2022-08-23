Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR Science - Why We Fight

    WRAIR Science - Why We Fight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Audio by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In the final episode of its first season, WRAIR Science examines the threat to future battlefields and hospitals if antibiotic resistance continues to grow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 12:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70180
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109181261.mp3
    Length: 00:19:34
    Year 2022
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Science - Why We Fight, by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical research
    walter reed army institute of research
    wrair
    antibiotic resistant bacteria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT