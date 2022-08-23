In the final episode of its first season, WRAIR Science examines the threat to future battlefields and hospitals if antibiotic resistance continues to grow.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 12:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70180
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109181261.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:34
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WRAIR Science - Why We Fight, by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT