A discussion with historian Dr. Matthew Margis about the Army in the Civil War years of 1863-1864 highlighting the draft riots, the battle of Chattanooga and Grant taking command. This is part four of a seven part series about the Army in the Civil War.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 09:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70166
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109178679.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:06
|Artist
|Interview with Dr. Matt Margis
|Composer
|CMH Lee Reynolds
|Album
|Civil War 1864-1865 Part 4
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep19, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT