    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep19

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion with historian Dr. Matthew Margis about the Army in the Civil War years of 1863-1864 highlighting the draft riots, the battle of Chattanooga and Grant taking command. This is part four of a seven part series about the Army in the Civil War.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep19, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Military History
    History
    Army History
    General Grant

