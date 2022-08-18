Pacific Pulse: August 18, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70162" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In Singapore, maritime forces from 21 Indo-Pacific partner nations, including the U.S. navy, and non-governmental and international organizations, began the 21st iteration of Southeast Asia cooperation and training. In Hawaii, forces from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and the U.S. Navy successfully conducted Pacific Dragon 2022, a recurring biennial multinational air and missile defense exercise. In the Philippines, the U.S. Embassy Civil Affairs team donated disaster relief tents and medical supplies, valued at $30,000, to support local humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness in Palawan.