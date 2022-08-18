Pacific Pulse: August 18, 2022

In Singapore, maritime forces from 21 Indo-Pacific partner nations, including the U.S. navy, and non-governmental and international organizations, began the 21st iteration of Southeast Asia cooperation and training. In Hawaii, forces from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and the U.S. Navy successfully conducted Pacific Dragon 2022, a recurring biennial multinational air and missile defense exercise. In the Philippines, the U.S. Embassy Civil Affairs team donated disaster relief tents and medical supplies, valued at $30,000, to support local humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness in Palawan.
