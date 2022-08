Marine Minute: Exercise Native Fury 22

I'M LANCE CORPORAL DYLON GRASSO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. MARINES ARE MOST EFFECTIVE WHEN THEY UTILIZE TEAMWORK. THAT INCLUDES TEAMWORK WITH OTHER SERVICES AND PARTNER NATIONS. EXERCISE NATIVE FURY 22 IS A BIENNIAL EXERCISE, LED BY MARINE CORPS FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND, THAT FOCUSES ON DEMONSTRATING THE CAPABILITY TO OFFLOAD AND INTEGRATE A MARITIME PRE-POSITIONED FORCE IN THE U.S. CENTCOM AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY. THE EXERCISE INCLUDES MARINES AND SAILORS ASSIGNED TO COMBAT LOGISTICS REGIMENT ONE, FIRST MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, WITH SUPPORT FROM THE ARMY’S 1ST THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND, BASED OUT OF CAMP ARIJAN, KUWAIT, AND THE MARINE CORPS’ BLOUNT ISLAND COMMAND. THIS ITERATION OF NATIVE FURY UTILIZES THE PORT FACILITIES AT YANBU AND AL BAYADH, PRINCE SULTAN SAU AIR BASE, WITHIN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA. MAJOR GENERAL PAUL J. ROCK JR., COMMANDER OF MARCENT, SAID QUOTE,“BOTTOM LINE, NOTHING HAPPENS IN THIS REGION WHERE THE SAUDIS ARE NOT INVOLVED OR AFFECTED. THE STRENGTH OF OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THEM IS A GREAT ENABLER TO THE UNITED STATES’ COMMITMENT TO THE REGION AND TO THE MARINE CORPS’ RESPONSIVENESS.” (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso.)