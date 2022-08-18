The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 10

In episode ten of the Fort Lee Podcast, Chaundra Taswell, a school liaison officer for School Support Services, discusses activities and issues surrounding the Back To School time period in the greater Fort Lee Central Virginia area. School Support Services provides Army school-aged youth with educational opportunities, resources and information necessary to achieve academic success. A branch of Child & Youth Services (CYS), School Support Services features School Liaison Officers (SLOs), who help schools, installations and Families work together for student achievement.