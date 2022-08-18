Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 10

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Audio by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode ten of the Fort Lee Podcast, Chaundra Taswell, a school liaison officer for School Support Services, discusses activities and issues surrounding the Back To School time period in the greater Fort Lee Central Virginia area. School Support Services provides Army school-aged youth with educational opportunities, resources and information necessary to achieve academic success. A branch of Child & Youth Services (CYS), School Support Services features School Liaison Officers (SLOs), who help schools, installations and Families work together for student achievement.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70155
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109175146.mp3
    Length: 00:17:17
    Year 2022
    Genre podcast
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    TAGS

    quality of life
    IMCOM
    family
    MWR
    Fort Lee
    Child and Youth Services
    home life

