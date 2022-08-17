Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio Newscast: Education CCAF and Social media

    1, TURKEY

    08.17.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Newscast: CCAF new digital transcripts and new social media guide and instructions.
    The community college of the air force is now offering electronic transcript delivery through a digital credentialing service agency. This is the first time the CCAF has been able to offer this in its 50-year history.
    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 05:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70154
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109174496.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Newscast: Education CCAF and Social media, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    newscast
    AFN
    news
    Incirlik
    audio

