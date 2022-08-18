NATO Review: The climate-space nexus: new approaches for strengthening NATO’s resilience

Climate change presents major challenges that NATO faces today, and will have to confront tomorrow. Space technology is playing an increasingly important role in helping to monitor rapid environmental change and identify related hazards.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 03:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70146
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109172014.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:25
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT