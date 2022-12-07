Cadet Troop Leader Training

Lt. Col Neil Pantella, the Public Affairs Officer for the 8th Army, and Cadet Miles Hubert, from the University of Nebraska, were interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 12th, 2022. They explained what Cadet Troop Leader Training is and how the program works. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)