Lt. Col Neil Pantella, the Public Affairs Officer for the 8th Army, and Cadet Miles Hubert, from the University of Nebraska, were interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 12th, 2022. They explained what Cadet Troop Leader Training is and how the program works. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 06:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70140
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109169640.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet Troop Leader Training, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT