Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadet Troop Leader Training

    Cadet Troop Leader Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Lt. Col Neil Pantella, the Public Affairs Officer for the 8th Army, and Cadet Miles Hubert, from the University of Nebraska, were interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 12th, 2022. They explained what Cadet Troop Leader Training is and how the program works. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 06:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70140
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109169640.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet Troop Leader Training, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Camp Humphreys
    CTLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT