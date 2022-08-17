Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 12 (Chile)

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 12 (Chile)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    In our latest Women Peace and Security podcast episode, we interview the Squadron Commander of Engineer, Evelyn Smith Orostica, of the Chilean Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70133
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109166584.mp3
    Length: 00:39:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 12 (Chile), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT