Army doctors stress that NCOs must prepare for the consequences of training in hot, humid environments and recommend best practices developed by the 101st AD to allow for continued combat training during the summer months.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 10:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70132
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109166142.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:07
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 30 - Surviving the March: Lessons Learned from 101st AD, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT