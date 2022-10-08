NCO Journal Podcast Episode 30 - Surviving the March: Lessons Learned from 101st AD

Army doctors stress that NCOs must prepare for the consequences of training in hot, humid environments and recommend best practices developed by the 101st AD to allow for continued combat training during the summer months.