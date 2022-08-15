CAPT. ELIZABETH SOMERVILLE BECAME THE NAVY’S FIRST WOMAN TO COMMAND NAVAL TEST WING ATLANTIC AFTER A CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY AT NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, AUG. 11.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 07:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70131
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109165807.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC3 Johnny Garcia
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Rota News 15 August 2022, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT