Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Rota News 12 August 2022

    Eagle Rota News 12 August 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    08.11.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    Randy Lambert, Naval Station Rota's School liaison officer (SLO), joined AFN Rota's Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Fry live in studio to discuss up coming SLO updates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 06:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70126
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109165727.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Rota News 12 August 2022, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Interview
    Spain
    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT