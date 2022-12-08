On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Kevin chats with our friends, William and Kat about Antiterrorism Awareness Month and what we can do to help protect the Rock of the Marne.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70120
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109164037.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:42
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
